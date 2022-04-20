Jehlen Cannady, one of the surprises of G-Day, enters transfer portal

ATHENS — One of the more impressive players from G-Day, Jehlen Cannady, is now looking for playing time elsewhere as he has entered the transfer portal. Jordan Hill of Dawgs247 was the first to report the news. Cannady saw considerable reps with the second-string defense on Saturday, working mostly at the star position within the Georgia defense. He finished the afternoon with 3 tackles and multiple battles with Dominick Blaylock on the afternoon. Blaylock finished the game five receptions for 67 yards. Cannady played in two games last season for the Bulldogs. He was not on scholarship and is from Macon, Ga.

That Cannady played such an important role for the Georgia defense on Saturday speaks to where the Bulldogs are at in the secondary as it stands right now. Tykee Smith and Kamari Lassiter missed the scrimmage with injuries, while Javon Bullard left the game with a shoulder injury. Georgia was playing three true freshmen in the second-team secondary around Cannady, as Daylen Everette, Jacorey Thomas and Malaki Starks all made their debuts on Saturday. Georgia will bring in Jaheim Singletary and Julian Humphrey this offseason as summer enrollees from the 2022 signing class. “We’ve got to get better in the secondary to go where we’re going to go, and we’ve got some guys coming, but we’ve got to get the guys that are here to go to here, and that’s our job as coaches,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.