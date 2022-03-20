3 Georgia football takeaways from opening week of 2022 spring drills

ATHENS — Kirby Smart calls this the “identity phase,” his favorite time of year with the Georgia football program as he instructs and identifies the “Top Dawgs.” Already, this reigning CFP championship program has completed 20 percent of spring drills, with three of the designated 15 workouts behind them leading up to the annual G-Day Game on April 16 (TV: 1 p.m., ESPN2). Talking to Smart and the players, it’s clear the staff and players recognize this offseason will be about scaling the mountain, more so than staying on top of it.

Already, veterans are dropping names of stars in the making that will have big shoes to fill while others appear capable of expanding their roles. Here are a few early observations from Week One of spring drills, very early in the process, but worth noting: Edgy group Smart and the Georgia coaching staff have certainly convinced the returning players not to expect any carryover. Sedrick Van Pran shared that he was irritated by national championship logos adorning the workout fields this offseason, and Warren Ericson openly admitted the Bulldogs still have a sort spot from the 41-24 whipping Alabama put on them in the SEC Championship Game. Georgia will still open the season as the SEC East Division favorite, but not in the overwhelming fashion of last season with all of the production there is to replace.