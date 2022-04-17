Championship rings among the best viral moments, sight and sounds from 2022 Georgia football spring game

ATHENS — The loudest cheers on Saturday did not come via an Arik Gilbert touchdown or a Nolan Smith sack. The biggest ovation from the Sanford Stadium crowd came during a break in the action.

The stadium roared as members of the 2021 national championship team received their championship rings. Many of the departing members from last year’s team were on hand to receive their rings and be recognized for what they did for the Georgia football program.

“I have not gotten my ring yet, but I was really proud of those guys. Getting to see them there today and the ovation they got means so much,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Those guys have given so much to this program.”