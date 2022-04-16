Georgia football 2022 G-Day instant observations: Pass catchers impress, while defense faces questions

ATHENS — Georgia football was back in Sanford Stadium, playing football with fans in attendance. Even if it was only for a spring game.

Georgia still found some competitive reps, as the Black team — made up of the first-team offense and second-team defense — beat the Red team, which had the first-team defense and second-team offense, 26-23.

In between the action, Georgia found time to celebrate the departing members of the 2021 National Championship team, while also acknowledging the 2022 signees who will arrive later this summer.