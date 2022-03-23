Stetson Bennett goes into detail about his decision to return to Georgia for 2022 season

Of course, in terms of actual football-related events, it’s also the first time in Bennett’s storied Georgia career he enters spring practice as the starting quarterback. No longer is he the flip-phone underdog — he’s ditched it for an iPhone — but the top quarterback option for Georgia as it continues spring practice. That’s just part of the reason Bennett elected to return to college for his sixth season, five of which have come at Georgia. In 2017 he was a lightly regard walk-on. Then came a year at Jones Community College. In 2019 he returned as a backup. In 2020 he was a fourth-string quarterback. It looked like he was once again set to be a backup in 2021 before taking over for the oft-injured JT Daniels.

Instead, he went with his heart and returned to Georgia. “There was a bunch of private conversations that we won’t go into, but it was more so just, you know, how we’re going to do this year,” Bennett said. “I wanted to hear what coach Smart had to do. I just wanted to know, you know, for me as it was time for me to be a little selfish while I was making that decision. And then now, I’m all aboard. “So I wanted to hear a few things, and he told me -- some of them were what I wanted, some wasn’t. They were closed-door conversations, but in the end I thought that for me I wanted to come back and play football at the University of Georgia.” Within minutes of each other, Bennett announced his return and Daniels entered the transfer portal. The path to starting became much more clear. Bennett knows he won’t be handed the starting quarterback job, as he points out that if there is someone better than him, said person will start. Georgia also has Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton in the quarterback room as well. To this point though, Bennett has done enough to prove he’s the top quarterback option for the Bulldogs. He made significant strides from the quarterback we saw in 2020, and it’s fair to wonder why he can’t do the same again in 2022.