Georgia football: ‘Unfinished business’ to get back to SEC Championship Game, win league title

ATHENS — Georgia offensive lineman Warren Ericson and his Bulldog teammates didn’t need any reminders about what happened in the SEC Championship Game last December. It turns out the CFP national champions were already using the 41-24 loss to Alabama as motivation. “We want to win the SEC, because we didn’t accomplish that,” Ericson said last week, as the Bulldogs opened spring practice. “We have unfinished business as far as getting back.”

2018: Alabama 35, Georgia 28 2019: LSU 37, Georgia 10 2020: Alabama 52, Florida 46

2021: Alabama 41, Georgia 24 The Bulldogs are using their SEC Championship Game losses as fuel to keep a sharp edge even as the fans celebrate the CFP Championship and signage is all over campus and in the football facilty. Seventh-year UGA coach Kirby Smart, meanwhile, made it clear to the media — and surely, his players — that the team mentality cannot and does not include any sort of “defender” element. The 2022 team does indeed feature many new faces with half the position starters from Georgia’s 33-18 CFP Championship Game lineup no longer with the program. WATCH: Kirby Smart stresses contender, not defender, mindset Smart likley relished Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis reminding everyone at the Senior Bowl that the Crimson Tide — not the national champion Georgia Bulldogs — won the SEC Championship Game.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for those [Georgia] guys, we came up short,” Mathis said at the annual all-star game in Mobile, Ala. “But we’ll remind y’all, we still run the SEC, just letting that be known.” RELATED: Alabama defender brings up 41-24 Tide win over Georgia in SEC title game Coaches are always looking for motivation, to the extent former Georgia offensive line coach and current Arkansas head coach joked about generating bulletin board material. “If nobody’s talking bad about us,” Pittman said, “we’ll just make it up.” While no one is necessarily talking bad about Georgia football, the team is focused on upping its game after losing what will be a record number of players to the NFL Draft — 15 outgoing UGA players have NFL Draft grades. Ericson, one of the three returning starters on the offensive line with Warren McClendon and Sedrick Van Pran, said focus hasn’t been a problem.