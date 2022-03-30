Georgia football defensive back William Poole discusses key National Championship pass breakup: ‘I got up screaming’

ATHENS — William Poole is comfortable waiting. When speaking with reporters on Tuesday night, he joked that he had been around long enough to be recruited by coach Mark Richt. The sixth-year senior had to wait his time at Georgia, not starting his first game until the 13th game of his fifth year in Athens. That game came against Alabama in the SEC championship game. Poole found out he was starting the night before after taking a lot of reps at practice the week before. His first audition at Georgia’s star position, like just about everything else in that game, did not go well. Poole had a handful of mental lapses and Georgia got embarrassed, losing 41-24.

“The coaches always stayed on me and made sure, in practice, I was doing my best and giving my best effort,” Poole said. “They always told me my time was going to come eventually, and that time came at the end of last season. I was prepared for it, thanks to the help from my coaches and teammates, and we did what we had to do.” Poole would then have to wait nearly a month to see the field once again, as the Bulldogs played Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Even after the admittedly poor showing, Poole always maintained a sense of confidence that he would be back out on the field when it mattered. After smashing the Wolverines, Georgia got enough crack at Alabama. The Bulldogs had taken a 19-18 lead in the fourth quarter and Alabama was facing a third down. The Crimson Tide had isolated Slade Bolden on Poole, putting the Georgia defensive back in a one-on-one matchup.