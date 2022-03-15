Kirby Smart provides update on Arik Gilbert, shares what is the most important thing for the Georgia tight end

ATHENS — The very first question Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked in his press conference on Tuesday was not about trying to repeat as national champions, the quarterback position or replacing all the talented members of the 2021 team. Smart was first asked about a player that left the team in August under less than clear circumstances. Of course, said player was also the highest-rated tight end prospect in the history of modern recruiting rankings and was dubbed as a high-profile addition from LSU via the transfer portal. That player is Arik Gilbert.

"Arik has done a great job integrating back to the team," Smart said. "He's been here for a while now. He's done the work we've asked of him. He's doing well academically." To that final point, Gilbert was recently named Academic Player of the Week. Teammate Kearis Jackson also noted that Gilbert has gotten in much better shape since rejoining the team, though neither Smart nor Jackson specified when that officially was.