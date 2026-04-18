clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Spring updates
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football instant observations as defense gets best of offense on …
ATHENS — 10 years ago, Georgia fans packed Sanford Stadium for Kirby Smart’s first-ever G-Day game. Over 93,000 fans were in attendance to watch the new era of Georgia …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football spring game live updates, score, rosters for 2026 G-Day …
ATHENS — Georgia will hold its annual spring game on Saturday, April 18. Below you can find live updates, the score and rosters for the 2026 G-Day game.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
2026 G-Day: How to stream, watch, game time, TV Channel for Georgia spring …
ATHENS — Georgia football will hold its annual spring game on Saturday, April 18. Below you can find information on how to watch 2026 G-Day, as well as the game time, radio …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Injured Georgia defender shares first comments since knee injury
ATHENS — Amaris Williams provided an update on how he’s doing after sustaining a knee injury during Tuesday’s practice.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart is glad he doesn’t have spring transfer portal to worry about
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows that from this point forward, there is only one way to improve Georgia’s roster.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment