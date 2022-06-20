Stetson Bennett gets invite to Manning Academy

Bennett was one of a record-high 45 college quarterbacks invited to the Manning Passing Academy, which begins Thursday at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La.

UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett, who doesn’t always get the respect some feel like he deserves, got a big compliment on Monday.

The annual camp is hosted by the Manning family, including former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning. The college quarterbacks are invited to serve as counselors for the high school quarterbacks participating in the camp.

However, the biggest appeal for the college quarterback is getting to work out and hang out with their rivals – highlighted by a skills competition on Friday night. Bennett and his peers will “compete in a series of drills to gauge their accuracy, arm strength and route throwing versatility.”

The SEC will have 12 of 14 potential starting quarterback at the camp, including Kentucky’s Will Levis, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, Heisman winner Bryce Young of Alabama, and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker.

“It’s a really good group,” camp co-founder Archie Manning told Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan. Manning is the grandfather of 5-star QB prospect Arch Manning, who has UGA as a finalist.

“I usually cut it off at 40 counselors, but we had so many guys that wanted to come this year that I couldn’t say, no. I’m getting to be a softie.”

Bennett was one of last year’s feel-good stories in college football. The former walk-on held off one-time Heisman contender JT Daniels for the No. 1 job on the eventual national championship team.