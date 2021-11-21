Stetson Bennett: ‘I just believe I’m the best guy out there’

The rags-to-riches journey has included the 2-star recruit initially joining UGA as walk-on, leaving for one season at junior college, and then returning to the Bulldogs as projected career backup. He almost transferred out of UGA before this season because he feared he wouldn’t play, yet he stayed as the No. 3 quarterback and somehow beat out a Heisman candidate.

Stetson Bennett, UGA’s starter at quarterback, is one of the college football’s most inspirational stories this year.

Even the 5-foot-11 Bennett appears to be surprised about the surreal turn of events, he explained this week to ESPN’s Marty Smith:

“You can put rose-colored glasses on, and say ‘I knew what I was doing. I knew if I kept chopping wood, I’d be the starting quarterback. ' (But) I didn’t know all of that.

“My dad has always told me to never quit. And there’s a bit of stupidity in there, Marty. If I looked at somebody who looked like me, (and) somebody 6-foot-6 and 220, I’d think ‘oh chances are, he’s a better quarterback or better athlete’ and all that stuff.

“(But) I don’t break that down. I don’t look at it. I go out there and … I really don’t have anything to prove to anybody. I’m not playing with a chip on my shoulder. It’s not you like you say this, and I’m going to prove you wrong.

“I just believe I’m the best guy out there.”

Despite Bennett’s quiet but fierce confidence, the QB situation remains a hot topic of debate among UGA fans, as coach Kirby Smart has decided to keep a now-healthy JT Daniels on the bench in favor of Bennett. Some fans feel like Daniels’ skill set gives the Bulldogs a much better chance in the championship run.