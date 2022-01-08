Steve Spurrier is on the Georgia bandwagon

The Hall of Fame coach from the Florida Gators is picking UGA to beat Alabama in the rematch, per USA TODAY’s Blake Toppmeyer:

Longtime Georgia nemesis Steve Spurrier thinks the Bulldogs will finally get their acts together against Alabama on Monday night.

“They’re due for the football gods to maybe smile on them this time,” Spurrier said.

Believe it or not, Spurrier may be someone that Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart may want to mention to his team for encouragement before the game – not for his new-found support for Georgia, but for Spurrier’s celebrated history of payback for national championships.

In 1996, FSU edged Florida 24-21 in the regular season, the Gators came back and blew out the Seminoles 52-20 for the national title.

What will give UGA the best chance to pull off a similar feat of high-stakes payback? Spurrier offered his opinion: “I believe Georgia is going to do something different with their defense. After they played the first time, they’re going to say, ‘We can’t sit in these zones, and we’ve got to get pressure on the quarterback somehow.”