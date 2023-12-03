Analysis: Projecting 4-team playoff field, Georgia bowl destination
Kirby Smart reacts to controversial Isaiah Bond catch, why there …
Everything Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said after SEC …
Kirby Smart blunt on why Georgia football belongs in the College …
Georgia football Alabama instant observations as Bulldogs can’t make …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.