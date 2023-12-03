Georgia
24
Final
27
Alabama
clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In
ArticleArticle Latest Gameday
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Nick Saban: Statement win over Georgia makes Alabama one of four best
ATLANTA — Alabama made a statement on the field Saturday afternoon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and then Nick Saban made his statement to the College Football Playoff Committee.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia shocked after 27-24 loss to Alabama, undone by mistakes, ‘gifted …
AT:LANTA — Georgia safety Tykee Smith stared straight ahead is the lower bowels of Mercedes-Benz Stadium late Saturday afternoon, a blank look on his sweat-stained face.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia falls to Alabama in SEC title game, streak snapped, championship …
ATLANTA — Georgia football saw its historic 29-game win streak — and possibly its quest for a third straight national championship — come to an end in the SEC Championship …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Hobbled Georgia down 17-7 at half, Kirby Smart says time for Dawgs to …
ATLANTA — Kirby Smart said his Georgia football team has been here before, and offered during his halftime interview that the Bulldogs need to “come out and play” in the …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Amarius Mims exits SEC championship game with a right ankle injury
Georgia football offensive lineman Amarius Mims left the game in the first quarter of Georgia’s game against Alabama. According to CBS’ Jenny Dell, Mims picked up a right …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart reacts to controversial Isaiah Bond catch, why there …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football Alabama instant observations as Bulldogs can’t make …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia shocked after 27-24 loss to Alabama, undone by mistakes, …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia falls to Alabama in SEC title game, streak snapped, …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia negotiating to keep Carson Beck as his NFL draft stock …

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.