Georgia
24
Final
27
Alabama
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Kirby Smart blunt on why Georgia football belongs in the College Football …
ATLANTA — Kirby Smart gave his closing argument as to why Georgia belonged in the College Football Playoff.
Connor Riley
Georgia shocked after 27-24 loss to Alabama, undone by mistakes, ‘gifted …
AT:LANTA — Georgia safety Tykee Smith stared straight ahead is the lower bowels of Mercedes-Benz Stadium late Saturday afternoon, a blank look on his sweat-stained face.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart reacts to controversial Isaiah Bond catch, why there wasn’t a …
ATLANTA — Even after all the wins and all the championships, a controversial call against Alabama is still a sore spot for the Georgia football program.
Connor Riley
Georgia falls to Alabama in SEC title game, streak snapped, championship …
ATLANTA — Georgia football saw its historic 29-game win streak — and possibly its quest for a third straight national championship — come to an end in the SEC Championship …
Mike Griffith
