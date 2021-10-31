Georgia report card: Ferocious defense makes offense academic in win over Florida
ATHENS — Football is ultimately a pass/fail game, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart is known to split hairs when it comes to assessing his Bulldogs.
That’s what happens when you are the No. 1-ranked team in the country and want to take great care to avoid complacency.
It’s why Smart explained that only certain elements of the 34-7 win over Florida on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field were elite and others were not.
Here’s a quick look back at how each position graded out, from one perspective.
QUARTERBACK (C+)
Stetson Bennett had a nice 20-yard run and made some nice scrambles to buy time on completions. But Bennett’s line — 10-of-19 passing, 161 yards, 1 TD, 2 interceptions — was not up to par. Bennett also had a costly intentional grounding call that likely wound up costing the Bulldogs 3 points.
RUNNING BACKS (B)
Zamir White recorded his first 100-yard performance of the season, and he did it by hitting the holes North-South with great velocity. White’s 42-yard TD run also ranked as the team’s longest of the season and effectively was the final knockout punch. James Cook’s 11-yard TD burst was impressive. Kenny McIntosh had a nice catch and run, but there’s a markdown for his fumble.
RECEIVERS (C+)
Kearis Jackson pulled in an impressive 36-yard TD catch, and Darnell Washington looked impressive with 2 catches for 41 yards, but no other receiver or tight end had more than one catch. Adonai Mitchell had a false start, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint a dropped pass. Florida did a nice job forcing throws to the perimeter, stressing the pass game with Bennett.
OFFENSIVE LINE (B+)
The Georgia offensive line appeared to provide good pass protection throughout most of the game and creating some running lanes. This is fast becoming the most improved unit on the team. Sedrick Van Pran did have a holding penalty, and Warren McClendon a motion penalty.
DEFENSIVE LINE (A+)
It all came together for Nolan Smith, who had a forced fumble and recovered fumble to set up the first touchdown, and then an interception off a tipped pass to set up the second. Smith also had 4 tackles. Jalen Carter was beastly with 4 stops and a sack, and Devonte Wyatt had 4 stops. Travon Walker’s open-field plays impressed, as did his tipped pass.
LINEBACKERS (A+)
Nakobe Dean’s Pick-6 was made in the film room, as this inside linebacker continues to earn the “Commander in Chief” nickname Kirby Smart has given him. Quay Walker has seemingly made a giant leap from last season, now a step ahead and near flawless with his secure open-field tackling. Quay had a team-high 13 tackles. Channing Tindall’s pursuit angles are wicked. Adam Anderson had 7 tackles and a sack.
SECONDARY (B)
Kirby Smart pointed out there were a few breakdowns, and while the run support was adequate, it wasn’t as physically dominant as we’ve seen. Derion Kendrick had 5 tackles and continues to provide sticky coverage. Lewis Cine led the DBs with 8 tackles, but got called for a pass interference penalty. Kelee Ringo held up and showed his athleticism with a PBU. Christopher Smith showed up on the spot when Florida turned to trickery with a key pass break-up.
SPECIAL TEAMS (C+)
Kearis Jackson had a 31-yard kick return to start the game, but the opportunity was there for much more. The return game continues to lack “elite” juice, and is merely adequate. Jack Podlesny made field goals of 21 and 42 yards, but he missed a 46 yarder on the opening possession that energized the Florida bench. Jake Camarda had a quiet but effective day, averaging 48.5 yards on his two punts. None of Camarda’s 7 kickoffs were returned, two of them going for touchbacks.
COACHING (B)
The defensive scheme was tremendous, as evidenced by a 21-0 spurt triggered by three forced turnovers in 2 1/2 minutes. Dan Lanning’s agent will soon be fielding calls if he’s not already. Todd Monken’s playcalling is elite, 4-of-9 on third downs. Smart cited several breakdowns, from White going the wrong way on a missed handoff, to a missed block on a defensive end and the two offsides penalties on offense. There were at least two blown coverages on defense and a handful of missed tackles as the Gators romped for 161 yards rushing.
OVERALL (A)
Georgia put one of its biggest threats behind it, as Florida was one of a few remaining teams that had the potential to threaten the Bulldogs with its talent and unique offensive potential. UGA appeared to get out of the game relatively injury-free, and the players were reminded humility is one week away as they led just 3-0 over the Gators with less than 3 minutes left in the first half.