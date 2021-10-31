Georgia report card: Ferocious defense makes offense academic in win over Florida

ATHENS — Football is ultimately a pass/fail game, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart is known to split hairs when it comes to assessing his Bulldogs. That’s what happens when you are the No. 1-ranked team in the country and want to take great care to avoid complacency. It’s why Smart explained that only certain elements of the 34-7 win over Florida on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field were elite and others were not.

Here’s a quick look back at how each position graded out, from one perspective. QUARTERBACK (C+) Stetson Bennett had a nice 20-yard run and made some nice scrambles to buy time on completions. But Bennett’s line — 10-of-19 passing, 161 yards, 1 TD, 2 interceptions — was not up to par. Bennett also had a costly intentional grounding call that likely wound up costing the Bulldogs 3 points. RUNNING BACKS (B) Zamir White recorded his first 100-yard performance of the season, and he did it by hitting the holes North-South with great velocity. White’s 42-yard TD run also ranked as the team’s longest of the season and effectively was the final knockout punch. James Cook’s 11-yard TD burst was impressive. Kenny McIntosh had a nice catch and run, but there’s a markdown for his fumble. RECEIVERS (C+)

Kearis Jackson pulled in an impressive 36-yard TD catch, and Darnell Washington looked impressive with 2 catches for 41 yards, but no other receiver or tight end had more than one catch. Adonai Mitchell had a false start, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint a dropped pass. Florida did a nice job forcing throws to the perimeter, stressing the pass game with Bennett. OFFENSIVE LINE (B+) The Georgia offensive line appeared to provide good pass protection throughout most of the game and creating some running lanes. This is fast becoming the most improved unit on the team. Sedrick Van Pran did have a holding penalty, and Warren McClendon a motion penalty. DEFENSIVE LINE (A+) It all came together for Nolan Smith, who had a forced fumble and recovered fumble to set up the first touchdown, and then an interception off a tipped pass to set up the second. Smith also had 4 tackles. Jalen Carter was beastly with 4 stops and a sack, and Devonte Wyatt had 4 stops. Travon Walker’s open-field plays impressed, as did his tipped pass. LINEBACKERS (A+)