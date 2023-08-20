3 takeaways from Georgia Scrimmage 2; key injuries and QB politics

ATHENS — Kirby Smart knew Carson Beck would be his starting quarterback before Saturday, but what he didn’t know was how his team would perform in Scrimmage Two.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs did not disappoint, taking advantage of “cooler” temperatures — the heat index was 90, as opposed to 106 last Saturday — in their work at Sanford Stadium.

Smart’s praise, however, came with a caveat: this year’s team is behind where the past two CFP Championships teams have been at this stage of fall camp.

“I was very pleased with the improvement from Scrimmage One to Scrimmage Two,” Smart said. “I thought that last week’s scrimmage was not really up to the standard of what we need.