3 takeaways from Georgia Scrimmage 2; key injuries and QB politics

By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knew Carson Beck would be his starting quarterback before Saturday, but what he didn’t know was how his team would perform in Scrimmage Two.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs did not disappoint, taking advantage of “cooler” temperatures — the heat index was 90, as opposed to 106 last Saturday — in their work at Sanford Stadium.

Smart’s praise, however, came with a caveat: this year’s team is behind where the past two CFP Championships teams have been at this stage of fall camp.

“I was very pleased with the improvement from Scrimmage One to Scrimmage Two,” Smart said. “I thought that last week’s scrimmage was not really up to the standard of what we need.

“I thought this Scrimmage Two was probably behind where we’ve been the last two years on Scrimmage Two, but a lot further than we were on Scrimmage One.”

Smart the tempo was where it needed to be along with the energy and enthusiasm, but he declined to name any standouts.

The anticipated announcement of Beck winning the starting job was much discussed, along with how Smart plans to continue to work Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton with the Ones leading up to the season-opener.

Smart indicated during the offseason he planned to play multiple quarterbacks this season, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t happen against overmatched opponents UT-Martin and Ball State.

But there are plenty of other areas Georgia will be substituting with competition playing out and players dinged up.

Most notably, the kicker competition rages on along with multiple players working at left tackle and at cornerback, while Smart is looking for the Bulldogs to build depth on the defensive front.

“This marks the last of what I consider to be camp,” Smart said. “Moving forward, I think we’ll have four or five maybe practices in the next eight days. So there’s more time for recovery, but not time for relaxing.

“If anything, we’ve got to secure some more spots — a couple spots still up for grabs — and then really hone in on who our special teams and travel roster guys are going to be.”

3 key takeaways from Smart’s press conference:

Backups getting work with Ones

Beck is sure to continue getting the majority of work with the Ones, but Smart stressed how Vandagriff and Stockton had impressed him and would get work with the starters the next two weeks.

It’s easy to imagine that’s because Vandagriff and Stockton will likely both play in what’s expected to be a lopsided game against UT-Martin.

Tight end depth takes hit

The ankle injury to Lawson Luckie will put the freshman out an indefinite amount of time, with Smart suggesting it would take between three to six weeks.

The takeaway is Georgia is probably less likely to run as many double tight end sets — as opposed to three-wide receiver sets — with its tight end depth taking a hit.

Luckie was and is expected to be an immediate contributor after a successful spring camp.

Game-changers picking up speed

Georgia has several players making good progress in their recoveries, including game-changing veteran players Smael Mondon and Kendall Milton.

“Smael is running really fast, he’s exercising, he’s not practicing,” Smart said. “He’ll be able to do some drill work Monday. He’s come along very well. He’s very passionate about getting back. He’s not sure. He’s running.

“The first test of that foot is how much soreness comes when he runs and he’s been great.”

Redshirt sophomore Xavian Sorey has been getting work in place in Mondon and has impressed.

Milton, who has dealt with chronic hamstring injuries, “has been hitting higher speeds,” Per Smart.

“He was not able to go today. I think he’s really close. He’s been out for a while.”

