3 things for Georgia Scrimmage Two, what Kirby Smart will be looking for

Some areas were more lacking and concerning than others, though it’s a safe bet Smart will be looking for (demanding) improvement across the board.

Here are three areas where Smart’s feedback will be eagerly anticipated when he holds is Saturday afternoon press conference following the closed scrimmage on Saturday:

1. Quarterback play

Both Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff missed open receivers at times, and neither was consistent enough to meet the standard. Both figure to play in the opening game.

Gunner Stockton was impressive enough with the Twos to wonder if he might enter into the mix with the Ones, a decision that will likely be determined by his progress throughout this week.

2. Receiver play

If you’re sensing a trend here, it’s because the UGA pass game was not where it needed to be beyond Ladd McConkey and Oscar Delp’s strong performances last week.

Dropped passes by veterans Arian Smith and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint left the coaches disappointed, as these will be key players with Adonai Mitchell having moved on to Texas.