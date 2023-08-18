3 things for Georgia Scrimmage Two, what Kirby Smart will be looking for

It will be interesting to hear what degree explosive slot Dominic Lovett gets involved in this scrimmage and how Rara Thomas and walk-on Mekhi Mews fare.
3. Sense of urgency
The Georgia players, collectively, need a fast start on Saturday and need to maintain the tempo.
If there was one thing that stood out in Smart’s breakdown of Scrimmage One, it was his general dissatisfaction.
As many times as Smart has said this offseason that he likes this team and the relationships they have with one another, it didn’t sound like they responded as well as he expected to the smothering heat last Saturday.
“Can’t say I was impressed with anyones readiness today,” Smart said. “The readiness came about third down period after about 66% of the practice was over. I thought that it wrapped up and the competitiveness went up, but it wasn’t like that earlier.
“So I don’t know if they just decided to push right through this and get through it, but I didn’t see a group that I was like ‘oh man, they’re dominant. They came out here today to really make the opponent not want to play em’ I didn’t see that.”