3 things for Georgia Scrimmage Two, what Kirby Smart will be looking for

clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t figure to take his foot off the gas — or gassed — when Georgia takes the field for Scrimmage Two on Saturday.

Indeed, the eighth-year head coach made it clear he wasn’t pleased — collectively — with the Bulldogs in Scrimmage One last Saturday.

“We’ve got an extremely long way to go as a football team,” Smart concluded. “…. we’ve got to get the right guys in the right spots, find the guys that can really tough it out and compete.”

Some areas were more lacking and concerning than others, though it’s a safe bet Smart will be looking for (demanding) improvement across the board.

Here are three areas where Smart’s feedback will be eagerly anticipated when he holds is Saturday afternoon press conference following the closed scrimmage on Saturday:

1. Quarterback play

Both Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff missed open receivers at times, and neither was consistent enough to meet the standard. Both figure to play in the opening game.

Gunner Stockton was impressive enough with the Twos to wonder if he might enter into the mix with the Ones, a decision that will likely be determined by his progress throughout this week.

2. Receiver play

If you’re sensing a trend here, it’s because the UGA pass game was not where it needed to be beyond Ladd McConkey and Oscar Delp’s strong performances last week.

Dropped passes by veterans Arian Smith and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint left the coaches disappointed, as these will be key players with Adonai Mitchell having moved on to Texas.

It will be interesting to hear what degree explosive slot Dominic Lovett gets involved in this scrimmage and how Rara Thomas and walk-on Mekhi Mews fare.

3. Sense of urgency

The Georgia players, collectively, need a fast start on Saturday and need to maintain the tempo.

If there was one thing that stood out in Smart’s breakdown of Scrimmage One, it was his general dissatisfaction.

As many times as Smart has said this offseason that he likes this team and the relationships they have with one another, it didn’t sound like they responded as well as he expected to the smothering heat last Saturday.

“Can’t say I was impressed with anyones readiness today,” Smart said. “The readiness came about third down period after about 66% of the practice was over. I thought that it wrapped up and the competitiveness went up, but it wasn’t like that earlier.

“So I don’t know if they just decided to push right through this and get through it, but I didn’t see a group that I was like ‘oh man, they’re dominant. They came out here today to really make the opponent not want to play em’ I didn’t see that.”

ArticleArticle Latest On the Beat
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
3 things for Georgia Scrimmage Two, what Kirby Smart will be looking for
ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t figure to take his foot off the gas — or gassed — when Georgia takes the field for Scrimmage Two on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart has elevated Georgia football to ‘Pass-Fail’ championship …
ATHENS — Georgia football has reached the elite level of becoming a “Pass-Fail” program, and that’s good news and bad news.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Closer look at Georgia RB room: Kendall Milton might still have dream …
ATHENS — This was supposed to be Kendall Milton’s big year, and ultimately it might still prove to be just that.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
WATCH Kirby Smart sounds off on all 3 Georgia quarterbacks after Scrimmage …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn’t ready to get into specifics on the quarterback play in Scrimmage One on Saturday, much less name a starter.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Understanding Georgia football offense under Mike Bobo: As easy as 1-2-3!
Mike Bobo is back running the show at Georgia, to the extent of calling plays and scheming within the head coach’s ideology.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

5-star OT Josh Petty: ‘You are going to win national championships if …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Why Brock Bowers, Glenn Schumann and Kirby Smart are all big fans of …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: ESPN GameDay host casts doubts on …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker champions new phrase, looks to ‘make …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football still feeling the impact of Nolan Smith on 2023 team

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.