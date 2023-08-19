A handful of Buford players and coaches were involved before officials rushed in, whistles blowing, to regain order.

Raiola’s involvement was limited to the on-field battle, and the transfer from Pinnacle (Az.) High School certainly looked the part. Raiola, per the 247sports report, was 14-of-26 passing for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Buford’s passing efficiency came in the face of a ferocious rush that would make Georgia middle linebacker and St. Frances Academy alum Jamon Dumas-Johnson proud.

Raiola, however, stayed on point dealing into the teeth of a secondary featuring Tennessee commit Edrees Farooq and Oregon pledge Ify Obidegwu.