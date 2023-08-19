clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
A handful of Buford players and coaches were involved before officials rushed in, whistles blowing, to regain order.

Raiola’s involvement was limited to the on-field battle, and the transfer from Pinnacle (Az.) High School certainly looked the part. Raiola, per the 247sports report, was 14-of-26 passing for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Buford’s passing efficiency came in the face of a ferocious rush that would make Georgia middle linebacker and St. Frances Academy alum Jamon Dumas-Johnson proud.

Raiola, however, stayed on point dealing into the teeth of a secondary featuring Tennessee commit Edrees Farooq and Oregon pledge Ify Obidegwu.

The Wolves touchdowns were scored when Raiola connected with Florida State commit KJ Bolden and North Carolina commit Tyshun White in this star-studded matchup.

Buford will play at Charlotte’s Mallard Creek High School next week, a school where former Georgia All-American and Outland Trophy winner Jordan Davis once played.

