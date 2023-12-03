ATLANTA — Kirby Smart and his staff were back in the office on Sunday morning, a painful film review in order.

Smart had acknowledged Georgia’s historic win streak would have to come to an end at some point.

But not like this, on the wrong end of a 27-24 score in Mercedes Benz Stadium packed with Bulldogs fans who, to the naked eye, out-numbered Alabama followers some 2-to-1.

It took a costly penalty that led to a missed field goal, an unforced turnover that gifted the Tide 3 points, and a blown defensive assignment that left a receiver running wide open for Alabama’s first TD for Georgia to lose the game.

Of course Nick Saban’s Alabama-coached team knew how to take full advantage, the Tide simply owns Smart and his Bulldogs in this building, now 4-0.

Georgia players expressed shock and ill feelings in the aftermath, knowing they hadn’t played their best with the history of a potential three-peat on the line.

The winner of the SEC Championship Game has won the past four national titles, and if the CFP includes Alabama, there’s no reason to believe it will be different this season.

“You know, we’ve fought so hard through this season,” Georgia quarterback Carson Beck said. “I mean, it’s been a gruesome season. There’s been guys out, fighting to get back ....

“I mean, Ladd and Brock too, guys that are going to go on and play football for a long time, haven’t really practiced at all for the past 15 days.”

Bowers, who should be a Heisman Trophy finalist, gutted out 5 catches for 53 yards despite obvious limitations.

McConkey, playing on a high ankle sprain, still managed 3 catches for 38 yards.

Alabama, to its credit, brought its “A” game by winning at the line of scrimmage, outrushing Georgia 114-78, and executing on two critical fourth down plays that led to first-half touchdowns.

Jalen Milroe won the much-hyped quarterback battle over Beck, throwing two touchdowns passes while avoiding turnovers, an efficient 13-of-23 passing for 192.

It was also Milroe who sealed the game, too, breaking loose on a 30-yard gain after Georgia had closed to 27-24 with 2:52 left.

With the game on the line, UGA simply could not stop Milroe and the Alabama offense. , They’d answered another Georgia TD earlier in the fourth quarter with a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive of their own.

UGA coaches and fans painfully noted two former Bulldogs played key roles for the Tide, while an in-state prospect who got away scorched Georgia’s celebrated secondary in the clutch.

Former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton, who transferred after helping UGA win the 2021 national title, had two catches for 28 yards and a touchdown and drew a key pass interference penalty from UGA All-American Malaki Starks.

Linebacker Trezman Marshall, who transferred out of the program after winning a second national title with the Bulldogs last season, had five stops including a momentum-changing third-and-2 stop on Daijun Edwards while UGA was still leading 7-3.

Finally, receiver Isaiah Bond, yet another player from talent-rich Buford High School who shunned a Georgia offer, had 5 catches for 79 yards — including 4 for 57 on what proved to be the game-winning fourth-quarter TD drive for Alabama.

It was a frustrating end to a magical run for the Bulldogs that left Smart’s emotions mixed.

“Field goal that hits the dang upright after an offsides, then we spotted them 10 off of a turnover and a touchdown with busted coverage by a freshman,” Smart said. “So if you give good teams those things, they’re going to be hard to beat.

“But man am I proud of our fight and our resiliency. I mean, two times we’re down 10 or three times we’re down 10. Offense battles back. Never-say-die attitude. This team is really special, in terms of how they play and how they compete. They’ve been through a lot. I’m proud of them.”

Georgia’s 29 straight wins will likely stand as the record in this transfer portal era for some time, even as the pain of yet another loss to Alabama lingers.