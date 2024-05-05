ATHENS — Kirby Smart has raised the bar so high at Georgia, it’s hard to imagine the Bulldogs outdoing themselves.

And yet, that’s exactly what Georgia might do if ESPN’s most recent 2025 NFL mock draft on the platform’s pay-site proves correct.

The Bulldogs will produce the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks if ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid proves correct with his early projection.

Per Reid, the New York Giants will trade up to get the No. 1 overall pick and draft Carson Beck, who is also the co-favorite for the Heisman Trophy this season.

Reid notes Beck’s talents, along with a 72.4 -percent completion rank that was fourth-best in the FBS ranks last season and an 86 QB Rating (fifth best).

Georgia defensive end/edge Mykel Williams is Reid’s projection at No. 2, a junior whose stock has skyrocketed since his dominant play in the Orange Bowl and impressive showing at UGA’s annual spring game.

Reid notes that Williams — who UGA is playing at end, outside linebacker and defensive tackle on pass rush downs — is still only 19 years old.

Georgia most recent No. 1 pick was defensive end Travon Walker, who Jacksonville selected first overall after the 2021 season.

The Bulldogs’ most recent offensive player to be picked No. 1 was Matthew Stafford, who the Detroit Lions selected in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Georgia has more than just Beck and Williams, however, as each emerging mock draft has taken note of safety Malaki Starks.

Starks, who missed spring drills after undergoing shoulder surgery in January, is widely projected in the middle of the first round, with ESPN having him at No. 14 overall.

“The savviness and instincts of Starks pop on tape,” Reid penned, noting Starks’ six pass breakups and two interceptions last season.

Starks also recorded a 95-percent tackle percentage, per ESPN metrics, which was second-best among all of the FBS defensive backs in 2023.

Other mock drafts have suggested Georgia left tackle Earnest Greene lll and defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse could be first-round picks.

The Bulldogs also have an explosive weapon in Florida transfer Trevor Etienne, who looks to have X-factor skills as runner and receiver.

Georgia had eight players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, with tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims selected in the first round. Defensive backs Javon Bullard, Kamari Lassiter and Tykee Smith, along with receiver Ladd McConkey were taken within the Top 100 on the second day.

“It (NFL draft) is a great sell for the kids that’ll listen,” Smart said when asked by DawgNation at Pro Day how UGA’s NFL draft prowess factors into recruiting.

“There’s a lot of them that want to ask about NIL …. I think it’s much more important how you develop players than how much NIL you make.”

And so the recruiting success, player development and NFL draft production rolls on for Smart in Athens.