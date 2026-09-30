clock icon
clock icon
5 hours ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Youtube
Visit our Youtube page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
1 hour ago
Clark Lea: ‘Spotlight’ on Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt focused on beating …
Clark Lea knows where much of the attention will be when Vanderbilt comes into Sanford Stadium to play Georgia.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
3 hours ago
Blazing touchdown run wasn’t the only big play Georgia RB Dwight Phillips …
ATHENS — Dwight “Peanut” Phillips Jr. is known as the fastest player on Georgia. Oklahoma learned that the hard way on Saturday.
Hunter DeLauder
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
5 hours ago
Talyn Taylor validated the hype against Oklahoma. What comes next for the …
ATHENS — Nothing has really changed for Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
20 hours ago
Did Florida coach Jon Sumrall rip off one of Kirby Smart’s most iconic …
ATHENS — It is not uncommon for coaches to steal from one another.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
21 hours ago
German DL JJ Hanne had to beg his mom to play football. Now he’s a key …
ATHENS — Like many on the Georgia team, JJ Hanne had a favorite football player growing up.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment
Cookie Settings