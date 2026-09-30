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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Clark Lea: ‘Spotlight’ on Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt focused on beating …
Clark Lea knows where much of the attention will be when Vanderbilt comes into Sanford Stadium to play Georgia.
Mike Griffith
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Blazing touchdown run wasn’t the only big play Georgia RB Dwight Phillips …
ATHENS — Dwight “Peanut” Phillips Jr. is known as the fastest player on Georgia. Oklahoma learned that the hard way on Saturday.
Hunter DeLauder
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Talyn Taylor validated the hype against Oklahoma. What comes next for the …
ATHENS — Nothing has really changed for Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor.
Connor Riley
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Did Florida coach Jon Sumrall rip off one of Kirby Smart’s most iconic …
ATHENS — It is not uncommon for coaches to steal from one another.
Connor Riley
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German DL JJ Hanne had to beg his mom to play football. Now he’s a key …
ATHENS — Like many on the Georgia team, JJ Hanne had a favorite football player growing up.
Connor Riley
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