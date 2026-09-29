ATHENS — It is not uncommon for coaches to steal from one another.

Usually it’s limited to plays and schemes. In today’s age, you may see it with regard to player movement and tampering.

But for Florida coach Jon Sumrall, it appears he may be implementing one of Kirby Smart’s most well-known tenets with the Florida program.

“The coaches’ time to shine is Sunday through Friday. Saturday’s the players’ day to go play,” Sumrall said in an appearance on The Triple Option podcast. “(Tuesday) is my game day, not theirs. I told our team after our run-through, ‘Hey, tomorrow’s Bloody Tuesday. I’m going to know if we’re ready to play this week by how we practice tomorrow.’”

The idea of Tuesdays being the most physical practice of the week is not a novel idea. Mondays can be dedicated to installing a new game plan while Wednesday is a day to fine-tune things.

But Smart has specifically used the phrase Bloody Tuesdays dating back to the 2021 season. It was one of the hallmarks of the 2021 Georgia team, which went on to win the national championship thanks to one of the most punishing defenses in recent history.

Even five years removed from that first championship season, those around the Georgia program still refer to the physical Tuesday practices as Bloody Tuesday.

“Every week, we always have Bloody Tuesday, we always practice hard Wednesday, you know what I’m saying,” Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens said prior to Georgia’s first game this season. “So, I mean, it’s always the same routine, but we’re looking forward to this week as if like every other week.”

Sumrall is in his first season at Florida after having come over from Tulane. It is worth noting that Florida’s offensive coordinator is Buster Faulkner, who served as an analyst on Georgia’s staff when Bloody Tuesday’s rose to prominence.

Sumrall has reinvigorated the Florida program, as it is coming off a 52-28 win over No. 9 Ole Miss. The Gators are now ranked No. 8 in the country.

Georgia and Florida both have big games between now and their annual rivalry game at the end of October. But Sumrall’s latest words will surely only further charge one of college football’s best rivalries. Georgia has dominated Florida of late, winning eight of the last nine matchups.

The Bulldogs host Vanderbilt this week, while Florida travels to No. 25 Missouri.

The two teams meet in Atlanta on Oct. 31.