ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on two of Georgia’s most important offensive players following Tuesday’s practice.

Smart said that starting offensive guard Tate Ratledge will be out after undergoing TightRope surgery. Ratledge is also dealing with an MCL sprain that he picked up during Georgia’s 13-12 win over Kentucky.

“He’s getting it fixed already. We expect him to be back and make a fully healthy recovery,” Smart said.

As for timelines on a TightRope injury, it varies for everyone. Brock Bowers only missed two games last season after the surgery, returning in 26 days. But Amarius Mims missed six games last season after picking up the injury in Georgia’s first SEC game of the season against Arkansas.

With Ratledge injured, Georgia will slide Micah Morris into Ratledge’s spot at right guard. Dylan Fairchild has been Georgia’s starting left guard this season. Behind Morris, senior Xavier Truss and freshman Daniel Calhoun could move up the depth chart.

Ratledge has started 30 games since the start of 2022 season. He earned Second Team All-American honors a season ago.

As for Beck, Smart said that Beck has an AC joint sprain but that it is not a significant or major injury and that Beck has practiced both days.

ESPN’s Molly McGrath reported during Saturday’s game that Beck had been dealing with some pain in his non-throwing shoulder. When Beck spoke to reporters afterward, he indicated that he was fine, though he was also thankful for an off week.

“He put us in the right plays. He’s a really good football player that we put a lot on and asked to do a lot,” Smart said of Beck after the game against Kentucky. “We’ve got to do a better job of protecting him, and we’ve got to put him in better situations.”

Georgia hopes to get defensive linemen Warren Brinson, Mykel Williams and Jordan Hall against Alabama. Williams and Brinson both picked up injuries against Clemson, while Jordan Hall is yet to play in a game this season after he had surgery in August.

Georgia did see Xzavier McLeod return to action against Kentucky, adding some depth to the group. But the Bulldogs played Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Christen Miller and Nazir Stackhouse over 50 snaps.

Given Alabama’s offensive line, that isn’t something the Bulldogs will want to do again.

Georgia does not have a game this weekend but the Bulldogs do face Alabama on the other side of the off week. The Crimson Tide is also off this week and will enter the game with a 3-0 record.

Georgia’s game against Alabama is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC on Sept. 28.