On episode No. 2287 (Sept. 17, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear what Kirby Smart likes and does not like about his offense.

Kirby Smart defends ‘really good offensive staff’ after struggles vs Kentucky

Beginning of the show: Kirby Smart speaks out about the offensive and explains the slow starts.

15-minute mark: We look at the attention Jalon Walker is getting and the high praise coming from one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

20-minute mark: DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins the show to explain why he still thinks UGA will go 12-0.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the messages sent by Alabama and Tennessee.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.