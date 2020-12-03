BREAKING: 6-foot-6 junior OLB Darris Smith commits to UGA
Georgia picked up a big 2022 commitment in Tyre West on Wednesday. The Bulldogs continued that roll in the 2022 class with another BIG commit on Thursday with Darris Smith
The keyword there is BIG.
The 6-foot-6 junior DE/OLB prospect from Appling County High School in Southeast Georgia committed to the Bulldogs via his Twitter account.
Committed to the G🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/DAWbD2zNOb
— Darris smith ツ (@Darrissmith_9) December 3, 2020
Smith currently ranks as a 3-star recruit for 247Sports and as the nation’s No. 17 weak-side DE and the No. 27 recruit in Georgia for 2022. That won’t last long.
Check out his early film for an Appling team that is still alive in the GHSA state playoffs.
The 225-pound junior now becomes the fifth player in the 2022 recruiting class for the Bulldogs. All of those commitments up to this point are in-state products.
Smith and his Appling County Pirates are still alive hosting in the second round of the GHSA Class AAA playoffs against Upson-Lee on Friday night.
