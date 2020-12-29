Todd Monken shares his favorite quality about incoming quarterback Brock Vandagriff

From the moment Todd Monken arrived in Athens in January, he was quickly made aware of Brock Vandagriff.

At that point in January, Vandagriff had recently de-committed from Oklahoma and opened up his recruitment. He was a 5-star prospect and played his high school football for Prince Avenue Chrisitan in Bogart, Ga.

Before Monken’s first-full month as Georgia’s offensive coordinator even ended though, Vandagriff ended up committing to the Bulldogs.

He ultimately signed with Georgia in December and is ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Vandagriff figures to be the future of the position for Georgia. And Monken had no trouble identifying what Vandagriff does well.

“I think what you’re getting is a high-level competitor,” Monken said of Vandagriff on Tuesday. “It’s one thing being around him, for a young man, he loves to compete. He loves football. He loves the weight room.”

Been a long time comin!!! Thank you God! 5 lbs. from school record. 🌊 #315 pic.twitter.com/r7PLssq5eP — Brock 🌊 (@BrockVandagriff) November 13, 2020

When he wasn’t showing off his 315-pound power cleans, Vandagriff was looking every bit like a 5-star quarterback should. He threw for 46 touchdowns while rushing for 17 more in his senior season. He led Prince Avenue Chrisitan to their first state championship on Monday, with a 41-21 win.

In the game, Vandagriff threw for 274 yards while adding another 80 on the ground. He scored three touchdowns in the win.

And he did all that while playing with a torn PCL. Vandagriff will be enrolling early at Georgia and was set to meet with Ron Courson on Tuesday morning to discuss having surgery on the injured knee.

Vandagriff injured the knee during the fourth game of the season and still played through it all.

That’s just another aspect that impressed Monken.

“He played through the back half of their year with an issue with his knee,” Monken said. “That resolved. You talk about someone that obviously his dad being a coach, being around it his whole life, athletics, his sisters are athletic and competitive.

Thank you to everyone at Prince Avenue for a great 4 years. Thank y’all for believing. Best fans and faculty out there. Ready for the next chapter. God is good. #FYS #FranchiseForever 🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/BIW1mqQFBV — Brock 🌊 (@BrockVandagriff) December 29, 2020

“You just love that about him, how much he enjoys the process of being a really good player, loves competing. To me that’s probably the biggest thing is he’s a competitive joker.”

Related: Brock Vandagriff: How he endured a serious knee injury to become a state champion

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart previously praised that aspect of Vandagriff’s game, noting how he played on kickoff team early on his high school career.

Vandagriff expects to be able to go through spring practice drills, though his father — and head coach at Prince Avenue — told DawgNaiton’s Jeff Sentell he probably wouldn’t be cleared for contact, much like JT Daniels wasn’t this past fall.

Related: Kirby Smart ‘excited’ about Brock Vandagriff, the future of the Georgia quarterback position

“He’ll be out of contact, but they don’t hit them anyway,” Greg Vandagriff said on Monday. “We’ll see about the spring game. I don’t know about that. We’ll know more about him, his knee and his prognosis after tomorrow.”

If JT Daniels returns for Georgia next season, Vandagriff won’t be relied on to play right away. Georgia also has the likes of Stetson Bennet and Carson Beck at the quarterback position as well.

Monken made it a point to talk about how excited he was about the future of the Georgia offense on Tuesday when he met with the media. With Vandagriff in tow, that’s easy to see why in addition to all the other young talent the Bulldogs have in Athens.

“It’s an exciting time, especially for me,” Monken said. “Hopefully we’ll have a chance to have a legit off-season, be able to study what we did, what the difference is that we want to change as we move forward.”

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken talks Brock Vandagriff

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation