Cole Tate delivers clutch triple in 10th inning, Georgia baseball bounces back

Georgia baseball bounced back Saturday night at Missouri, pulling out a 7-5 win in 10 innings on the strength of Cole Tate’s two-out triple.

Junior Darryn Pasqua pitched a scoreless bottom half of the 10th to pick up his second save. Ben Harris (4-0) pitched four innings of one-hit, one-run ball to get the win in front of an SEC Network television audience.

The No 21-ranked Bulldogs (25-13, 8-9 SEC) go for the series win against the Tigers (12-24, 5-12) at 2 p.m. on Sunday. It would be UGA’s third straight SEC series win. The Bulldogs are coming off series victories at Vanderbilt and versus Kentucky.

Saturday’s game marked a strong performance at the plate for Oconee County’s Cole Tate, who tied a school record by hitting two triples in the game.

Redshirt senior Riley King, a Collins Hill High School product from Lawrencville, had a monster day. King delivered three hits, a home run, 3 RBIs, and 2 stolen bases in his five plate appearances.

Senior Chaney Rogers, from Ringgold, also stepped up with a three-hit performance, drawing a walk in his only other plate appearance.

Georgia out-hit Missouri 11-5 and drew four walks, but again, timely hits were hard to come by. The Bulldogs stranded 11 runners on base.

UGA starter Jonathan Cannon lasted five innings, surrendering four runs (three earned) while allowing four hits and two walks en route to no decision and an early hook.