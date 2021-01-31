Welcome to a new weekly feature that will run on Sundays on DawgNation, where we highlight some of the best work that you might have missed from the past week. In this edition, we take a look at what Georgia is getting in 5-star QB Gunner Stockton and what new defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae will bring to the table.

What the Gunner Stockton commitment means for Georgia football

Georgia landed another 5-star commitment in the form of 2022 quarterback Gunner Stockton. DawgNation readers have long been aware of what Stockton brings to the table, whether it be from Jeff Sentell documenting his early recruiting days, to the epic duel he had with 5-star 2021 signee Brock Vandagriff this past September.

Sentell provided a perfect synopsis of what the Tiger, Ga., quarterback will be bringing to Georgia.

Gunner Stockton committed to Georgia on January 28, 2021. The Bulldogs, still in the midst of a pandemic, will build at least a top 3 class around him. That’s the all-too-easy take right now. DawgNation has seen how this movie ends. Especially with a 5-star QB at the center of a recruiting class. Yet the feeling here might just be even more pronounced than that. It might be inbounds to think that big with this one. Gunner’s father, Rob Stockton, explained what he thinks might come to be. “I think stability was a huge factor here in his decision,” Rob Stockton said when listing reasons why his son chose Georgia. “His comfort level with knowing that when the recruiting class of 2022 for the University of Georgia all comes to an end and shakes out. I believe Gunner will have played or spend the night with or hung out with or been friends with probably close to half of that class. That they’ve played together somewhere at some point since they were all in the sixth grade at an FBU or a Gwinnett Football League All-Star team or the ninth-grade Army All-American Game or what used to be the Army All-American Bowl or whatever they call it now.” “They are just a whole gang of those young men that he’s so comfortable with and has great relationships and friendships with and then along with how comfortable he became with the University of Georgia staff. He just felt he was a priority to his class and was going to be given a proper chance to go compete and play for the University of Georgia. I think that’s really it.”

Getting to know the new defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae

Georgia officially found its replacement for Charlton Warren this week, as it hired Jahmile Addae to be the new defensive backs coach.

Addae comes from West Virginia, where he coached cornerbacks this past season. West Virginia had the nation’s top pass defense in 2020, with Addae playing a role in defensive play-calling for the Mountaineers.

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith caught up with former Tennessee and Cincinnati coach Butch Jones, who worked with Addae, to help paint a better picture of what he’ll bring to the table.

“Jahmile has a unique skill set of being able to manage and coach and also relating to his players on a daily basis,” said Jones, who hired Addae to be his running backs coach at Cincinnati in 2010-11. “He takes great pride in the fundamentals and details of what it takes to play winning football.” Many have suggested the Bulldogs are in need of a players-coach in the secondary, where a great deal of coaching and development of young players will be needed in the coming seasons. Addae, like Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, can relate to players as a former all-conference safety during his years as a player with the Mountaineers. Jones told DawgNation that Georgia is sure to benefit from Addae, who he said would have “great success” working for Smart. “I’m very excited for Jahmile to have this opportunity to work with Coach Smart in a great Georgia program,” Jones said. “He’s an individual who has worked his way up in the coaching profession, and it all starts with his character and family.”

Georgia football 2021 schedule announced

The Bulldogs finally know their full slate of games for the 2021 season, as the SEC announced the dates and opponents for the upcoming season.

Sept. 4: Clemson, Charlotte

Sept. 11: UAB, Athens, Ga.,

Sept 18: South Carolina, Athens, Ga.,

Sept. 25: at Vanderbilt, Nashville

Oct. 2: Arkansas, Athens, Ga.,

Oct. 9: at Auburn, Auburn, Ala.

Oct. 16: Kentucky, Athens, Ga.,

Oct. 23: Off

Oct. 30: Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.,

Nov. 6: Missouri, Athens, Ga.,

Nov. 13: At Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn.,

Nov. 20: Charleston Southern, Athens, Ga.,

Nov. 27: at Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Ga.,

DawgNation’s Connor Riley shared his thoughts on the most important games for Georgia in the 2021 season, starting with the first game against Clemson.

The 2021 schedule brings back non-conference games. And for Georgia, that means a season-opening game against the Clemson Tigers. This game had been previously scheduled and will be played in Charlotte on Sept. 4. It figures to be one of the most anticipated games of the 2021 season, with both teams figuring to start the year in the top-5 of the rankings. Clemson is one of four non-conference games on Georgia’s 2021 schedule, as the Bulldogs also play UAB, Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech. While Georgia and Georgia Tech did not play in 2020 due to the pandemic, the two teams will play in Atlanta during the 2021 season.

Jamie Newman, several Bulldogs take center stage at Senior Bowl

The NFL held its annual Senior Bowl this past week and six former Bulldogs took part. However, the player tied to Georgia that created the most news was quarterback Jamie Newman.

Newman transferred to Georgia last January but opted-out prior to playing in a game for the Bulldogs this season. He explained this week that a family member getting COVID-19 played a role in his decision.

While Newman repped Wake Forest this week, many couldn’t help but reference his time at Georgia. DawgNation Daily host Brandon Adams explained why Newman isn’t a Bulldog at this point, and that’s just fine.

