Former Georgia great, Super Bowl MVP Jake Scott dies at 75

One of the most accomplished Georgia players at both the collegiate and NFL levels, Jake Scott, has passed at the age of 75. During his time at Georgia, he went on to be an All-American before becoming an All-Pro and Super Bowl MVP for the Miami Dolphins

Born July 20, 1945, in Greenwood S.C., Scott was one of the most gifted athletes to ever play for Georgia. A consensus All-America defensive back in 1968, Scott was named the most valuable player in the SEC by the Nashville Banner.

Scott was one of the leaders of Georgia’s 1967 Liberty Bowl team and also led the Bulldogs the 1968 SEC championship which included an undefeated regular season (8-0-2) and an invitation to the Sugar Bowl. He led the SEC in interceptions in 1967 and again in 1968 when he recorded 10. That same year, he also led the SEC in punt returns and punt return yardage. Scott still holds the SEC record for most interception touchdowns in a single game with two vs. Kentucky in 1968.

His 1968 season saw him set school records for interceptions with 10 and 440 yards on 35 punt returns. Scott is still tied for the school record for career interceptions with 16 and second in interception return yards with 315.

Scott then went on to a brilliant professional football career during which he played in five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1971-75. During his six years with the Miami Dolphins, he played in three Super Bowl games, earning MVP honors in Super Bowl VII. He played his final three NFL seasons with the Washington Football Team. During the first eight years of his pro career, he intercepted 42 passes and recovered 13 fumbles.

Scott was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011, State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1986 and has been named to the 1960’s All-SEC team, 25-Year All-SEC Team (1961-85), and the Quarter Century All-SEC Team (1950-74). He was inducted into the Miami Dolphins Hall of Honor in 2010.