Former UGA great: Florida’s embarrassing bowl loss should motivate Bulldogs for Cincinnati

Former UGA great says Florida’s embarrassing bowl loss should motivate Bulldogs for Cincinnati

Bowl season is frequently unpredictable, but the intrigue might be even greater this season given the lack of non-conference matchups during the regular season, and the growing trend of players choosing not to play in the postseason.

These facts have almost certainly left coaches to wonder what they’ll get from their teams in their bowl games and how to motivate them to be at their best.

When it comes to Georgia’s Peach Bowl matchup against Cincinnati on Friday, former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards has a suggestion: He says to look no farther than the embarrassing loss Florida suffered to Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

The Sooners throttled the Gators 55-20 in the Cotton Bowl, and after the game Florida coach Dan Mullen offered a litany of excuses for his team’s failings. Edwards says UGA doesn’t want to be in the same position Friday evening after playing the Bearcats.

There is, of course, plenty of reason to believe UGA will be more locked in than the Gators were — despite a few Bulldogs players deciding to opt out from playing.

Senior safety Richard LeCounte is working to return from injury, future NFL draft pick Tyson Campbell has pledged his devotion to the team and others have echoed a similar sentiment.

It remains to be seen what the results will be for UGA in the game against an opponent that’s undefeated, sporting a top-10 ranking and was touted by many for inclusion in the College Football Playoff. However, the safe bet is that the Bulldogs — for reasons stated by Edwards and beyond — will be locked in and ready to compete.

