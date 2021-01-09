Arkansas runs away from Georgia in basketball track meet, 99-69

ATHENS — Georgia found itself in a track meet at Arkansas and simply couldn’t keep up on Saturday, falling 99-69.

The Bulldogs got out of the starting blocks fast with a 6-1 lead and were tied up with the Razorbacks at 22-22 with 10 minutes left in the opening half.

Arkansas, however, steadily pulled out to a 43-37 halftime lead before throttling down in the second half and pulling away for the blowout victory over Georgia.

“We didn’t play with the same fierceness or toughness in the second half,” UGA coach Tom Crean said. “They punched us in the mouth at the start of the second half and we didn’t respond to it.”

The Razorbacks improved to 10-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC with the victory at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, while Georgia dropped to 7-3, and 0-3, losing its third straight.

Moses Moody had a game-high 25 points for Arkansas, which out-rebounded UGA 40-30.

Georgia was down eight, still in striking distance, when Toumani Camara picked up his third foul (17:02) and fourth foul (16:43) in a 19-second stretch — both calls contested.

“We’ve got to be able to overcome that, especially on the road,” Crean said. “Whatever is consistent or inconsistent, you still have to do what you do, and we did not do enough of that today.”

Camara had 15 points but was held without a rebound in the 16 minutes he played.

Andrew Garcia scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds for his double-double at UGA, while Sahvir Wheeler had 14 points and PJ Horne chipped in with 10.

Wheeler had 5 assists, but also, 5 turnovers. Arkansas held a 25-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

“Nobody was part of the solution today, unfortunately,” Crean said. “There is no superstar in there. That’s not where we’re at.”

Crean said it’s important all members of the team understand how important balanced scoring is, citing there were six players averaging double-figure scoring entering the week.

SEC Network analyst Dane Bradshaw said the offense needs to find its stride.

“It’s imperative for Georgia to establish their identity offensively,” Bradshaw said.

“They spread you out to get 3-point shots, yet they don’t have great 3-point shooters. Their inside presence is Sahvir Wheeler driving it in for two, or Camara going inside for two.”

To Bradshaw’s point, Arkansas was 12-of-21 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc, while the Bulldogs were 5-of-19 shooting the three on Saturday.

Georgia returns to action at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum against Auburn.

The Tigers are 6-6 overall and 0-4 in the SEC, coming off a 94-90 loss to Alabama on Saturday.