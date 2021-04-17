Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.
Jack Casey / UGA Sports
Georgia baseball held on to beat Kentucky on Saturday night at Foley Field.

Georgia baseball back on track, looks for series win against Kentucky

Mike Griffith
ATHENS — The No. 20-ranked Georgia baseball evened its series with Kentucky on Saturday night, holding on for an 8-7 win at Foley Field.

The teams play the decisive game of the series at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Garrett Blaylock went 3-for-4 hitting with a home run to pace the Bulldogs (22-12, 6-8 SEC) at the plate, the team pounding out 10 hits on Kentucky (22-10, 7-7) on Saturday night.

Blaylock has made the most of an opportunity that came up earlier this month when Josh McAllister was sidelined by a hamstring injury.

“Growing up, I was kind of a utility player,” said Blaylock, who started his career at Vanderbilt. “My dad made that a point with me to learn every position I could. I’ve been taking ground balls at first, second and third and staying as versatile as I can.

“I feel like I’ll be ready to do whatever I’m called on to do.”

Blaylock had three hits in Friday night’s game against Kentucky, as well.

McAllister, back in the lead-off spot since returning from injury, was 2-for-5 with two runs scored against the Wildcats Saturday night.

Georgia jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning after McAllister singled to open the game, Cole Tate got hit by a pitch and Corey Collins blasted a 3-run home run.

Ben Harris came on in relief of starter Jonathan Cannon to get the win, pitching 4 1/3 innings.

Jaden Woods retired the final Kentucky batter in the ninth to get the save.

The Wildcats won the opening game of the series on Friday night, 6-1.

 

 

