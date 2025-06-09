Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2469 (June 9, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at the final approval of the house settlement. Plus, former UGA player Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss the latest UGA football news. Later, a former 5-star wide receiver suffers an injury.

Landmark legal settlement brings big changes to UGA

Beginning of the show: I discuss how the House vs. NCAA legal settlement, which received final approval late Friday night, could impact Georgia in the future.

15-minute mark: I discuss the ramifications of four-star cornerback, and recent UGA commit, Justice Fitzpatrick announcing he intends to visit Ohio State.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including a star wide receiver who could be injured for the entire 2025 season.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.