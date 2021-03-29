Georgia baseball rallies at Texas A&M, Josh McAllister stars

Georgia baseball salvaged a Sunday afternoon win in College Station to cap its three-game set at Texas A&M this weekend.

The Bulldogs (16-7, 2-4 SEC ) rallied from a 4-1 deficit on Sunday to score a 6-4 win, rallying to tie the game with two outs in the seventh inning on RBI singles from Josh McAllister, Connor Tate and Riley King.

Georgia tacked on another run in the eighth off a wild pitch, and McCallister finished the scoring in the eighth inning with his team-high fifth home run of the season agaisnt the Aggies (17-9, 2-4). It was the Bulldogs’ first program win in College Station.

UGA coach Scott Stricklin remained in COVID-19 quarantine and did not make the trip, leaving Scott Daeley as the acting head coach.

Freshman Jaden Woods earned his first career win after allowing one run in four innings, coming into the game in relief of starter Jonathon Cannon (5 innings pitched, 3 earned runs, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts and one walk).

“We’re down 0-2 in the series on the road, and then we’re behind 4-1 in the seventh and Texas A&M was making some great plays in the field,” Daeley said. “Still, our guys clawed back and got the win today, and I’m proud of them. We are a very resilient bunch and this is something we have to build on.

“This team has a lot of fight and was a big win today.”

Georgia sits sixth in the SEC East Division, three games back of the division leaders and ahead of only 1-5 Missouri.

The Bulldogs travel to Clemson (12-9, 6-6 ACC) on Tuesday at 6:00 PM EST, available on ACCN+. Georgia returns to SEC play on Friday against South Carolina at Foley Field in Athens.

Game One and Game Two recaps

Game One, Friday

Freshman left-hander Luke Wagner started Game One of the series. Despite a good performance against Kennesaw State his last outing, acting head coach Scott Daeley pulled Wagner after he allowed three runs in the third inning. Wagner finished allowing four earned runs on six hits, with a walk and two strikeouts.

The Bulldog offense struggled, striking out 16 times and leaving nine men on base.

Game Two, Saturday

Georgia was off to a good start on Saturday, chasing Texas A&M starter Jonathon Childress after he allowed five runs in two innings.

Parks Harber doubled home Josh McAllister and Corey Collins in the first inning, and McAllister hit a three-run home run to center in the second to jump out to a 5-0 lead.

Despite three-RBI performances from McAllister and Harber, Georgia managed just one more run in the eighth, leaving 11 men on base- — and leaving an opportunity the Aggies to rally for the win.

Ryan Webb (5.1 innings pitched, 3 earned runs, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts and 2 walks) was undone by two errors that resulted in two runs.