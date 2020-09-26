3 things to know before betting UGA as a 28-point favorite at Arkansas
This week's edition of Go With The Flow includes key information bettors should know before making a wager on UGA and Arkansas.
The Bulldogs have covered all but one season opener during Smart’s tenure — including a 30-6 win at Vanderbilt last season as 22.5-point favorites. UGA also covered as a 13-point favorite vs. Appalachian State in 2017 and as a 3.5-point favorite in Atlanta vs. North Carolina in 2016.
The only season opener in which the Bulldogs failed to cover under Smart should probably come with an asterisk. UGA beat Austin Peay 45-0 in the 2018 opener as a 46-point favorite. However, the fourth quarter was shortened to 10 minutes due to the lopsided score and high temperatures in Athens that day.
The Bulldogs won the SEC East for the third consecutive season in 2019 — posting a league record of 7-1. However, compared to betting expectations, UGA didn’t fare as well. The Bulldogs were 5-4 against the spread vs. league foes last season (including a 37-10 loss in the SEC Championship Game as a seven-point underdog to LSU).
Over the last three seasons vs. SEC opponents, UGA is 17-10-1 against the spread and 22-6 straight up.
The Bulldogs posted a perfect record against the spread in true road games last season and have covered five straight road games dating back to the 34-17 win at Kentucky as 9.5-point favorites in 2018.
Three of UGA’s road covers last season were as more than a 20-point favorite.
For more on the Bulldogs and Razorbacks, and other thoughts on the weekend’s top games, check out the latest edition of Go With The Flow, linked above.