3 things to know before betting UGA as a 28-point favorite at Arkansas

Three things to know before betting UGA as a 28-point favorite at Arkansas

The Bulldogs have covered all but one season opener during Smart’s tenure — including a 30-6 win at Vanderbilt last season as 22.5-point favorites. UGA also covered as a 13-point favorite vs. Appalachian State in 2017 and as a 3.5-point favorite in Atlanta vs. North Carolina in 2016.

The only season opener in which the Bulldogs failed to cover under Smart should probably come with an asterisk. UGA beat Austin Peay 45-0 in the 2018 opener as a 46-point favorite. However, the fourth quarter was shortened to 10 minutes due to the lopsided score and high temperatures in Athens that day.