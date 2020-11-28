Georgia Football fans can settle in each week for DawgNation Happy Hour — a weekly broadcast poured by Classic City Lager dedicated to having fun, previewing the Bulldogs’ upcoming opponent and discussing all the latest UGA football news. Join host Brandon Adams and former UGA All-American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchcomb each Thursday at 4:00 pm on the DawgNation video channels — including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. This weeks edition of the DawgNation Happy Hour focuses on what Georgia quarterback JT Daniels will do next vs. South Carolina after a head-turning debut against Mississippi State last Saturday night.

DawgNation Happy Hour: Former UGA great discusses what JT Daniels can do for encore after thrilling debut

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels’s first game as the Bulldogs’ starter last Saturday night vs. Mississippi State was one of the most talked about moments of the previous weekend, and now the buzz has quickly turned to how Daniels will follow up on the impressive stat line.

Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb shares his thoughts on that and more on this week’s edition of the DawgNation Happy Hour.

Daniels threw for four touchdowns and more than 400 yards last week, but his play was about more than just individual accolades. He also led the Bulldogs to exceed 30 points for just the third time in 14 games against an SEC foe — perhaps sending a signal that the much-maligned UGA offense could be about to turn a corner.

Of course, that will require a big effort on Saturday night against South Carolina. And if that occurs, the timing couldn’t be much better for UGA.

The Bulldogs still have vivid memories of losing at home to the Gamecocks last season as three touchdown favorites.

Struggles at quarterback were part of the reason South Carolina was able to pull the upset last year. UGA signal caller Jake Fromm was intercepted three times against the Gamecocks.

The quarterback position has been a focal point of discussion for UGA fans seemingly ever since then.

Yet last week, Daniels possibly took a step toward quieting that debate and giving UGA the offensive jolt it needs.

And now UGA fans can’t wait to see what Daniels will do next.

For more on what Stinchcomb had to say about Daniels and a preview of UGA-South Carolina, check out the latest edition of the DawgNation Happy Hour, linked above.