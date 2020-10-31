Georgia Football fans can settle in each week for DawgNation Happy Hour — a weekly broadcast poured by Classic City Lager dedicated to having fun and previewing the Bulldogs’ upcoming opponent and discussing all the latest UGA football news. Join host Brandon Adams and former UGA All-American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchcomb each Thursday at 4:00 pm on the DawgNation video channels — including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. This weeks edition of the DawgNation Happy Hour focuses on what to expect when UGA takes on Kentucky

DawgNation Happy Hour: Former Dawgs great gives reasons to be fired up for UGA-Kentucky

Georgia has a long, if not always memorable, history against Kentucky. This week’s edition of DawgNation Happy Hour looked back on some of those games — including some surprised performances in 1999 and 2000, and some pregame boasting from the Wildcats in 2002.

Then we settle in and discuss what’s obviously been the hot topic over the last two weeks: the status of Stetson Bennett as UGA’s starting quarterback. Granted, most everything that could be said on this topic has been said by now, and Bennett’s performance against the Wildcats is the only thing that has a chance to silence the debate, but Jon calls on his experience as a former player to give Bulldogs fans some things to look for from Bennett against Kentucky.

The final topic addressed on DawgNation Happy Hour this week is the looming showdown with Florida. Of course, UGA coaches and players can’t look beyond Saturday’s game against Kentucky, but fans and media are under no such constraints.

After all, the game vs. the Gators is arguably the most important regular season game for UGA, and there’s a natural curiosity to see how the Bulldogs bounce back today as a preview for what will happen in Jacksonville next week.

For more on Jon Stinchcomb’s thoughts on UGA-Kentucky, check out the latest edition of the DawgNation Happy Hour, linked above.