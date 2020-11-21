Georgia football fans can follow the latest gambling and point spread trends for UGA games and the other top SEC and national games each week on Go With The Flow — presented by RS Andrews. Host Brandon Adams and the entire DawgNation team will make their picks for the week’s top games and Dari Payrow, from RS Andrews, will tell them when they’re wrong. Join the fun on the DawgNation video channels and play along by making your own picks each week. This week’s edition of Go With The Flow includes key information bettors should know before making a wager on Mississippi State at Georgia.

4 things to know before betting UGA as a 25-point favorite vs. Mississippi State

Georgia is 13-11 against the spread vs. SEC foes since the start of the 2018 season.

The Bulldogs have winning record against the spread vs. league opponents over the last three seasons, but have struggled recently. UGA has failed to cover its last three games against SEC teams, and in six of its last eight.

UGA is 12-15 against the spread at home under Coach Kirby Smart.

However, the Bulldogs are undefeated against the spread at home thus far this season. UGA beat Tennessee 44-21 as a 12-point favorite in its last home game on Oct. 10 and won the week prior 27-6 vs. Auburn as a 7.5-point favorite.

UGA is 11-17 against the spread under Smart when favored by 24 or more points.

UGA failed to cover in its only instance as a 24-plus-point this season when it beat Arkansas 37-10 as a 28-point favorite in Week 1.

Mississippi State is 1-5 against the spread in Coach Mike Leach’s debut season.

Leach got off to a great start when his Bulldogs pulled a shocking upset vs. defending national champion LSU in the season opener, but that remains the only bright spot of the season so far for MSU. The Bulldogs have failed to cover every game since then, missing the spread in those games by an average of 15 points (spreads and trend data courtesy of OddsShark).

