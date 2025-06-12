clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: 3-star in-state IOL Zykie Helton commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star IOL Zykie Helton of Carrollton High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 41 IOL and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Chace Calicut: Elite Texas defender is saying all the right things after …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Chace Calicut of North Shore High in Texas. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 S and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Brayden Fogle: ‘Smooth operator’ TE target chops up his vital Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star TE Brayden Fogle of Lexington High School in Ohio. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 TE and …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: 3-star OL Zach Lewis commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star IOL Zach Lewis of North Gwinnett High School. He ranks as the nation’s, No. 69 IOL and the …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: Nation’s No. 1 RB Savion Hiter and priority OL Ekene …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the official visitors in town for this weekend.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Former Georgia star Mecole Hardman fighting to save career in Green …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia Football Podcast: SEC Network analyst calls out Kirby Smart

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia-Alabama game time, TV Network among those announced by ESPN

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Four big questions Georgia’s second-year players need to answer

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart already being questioned over quarterback management for …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment