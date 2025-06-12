Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2471 (June 11, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams reacts to SEC Network analyst and former Alabama football player Roman Harper calling out Kirby Smart for his record against the Crimson Tide. Brandon will also update a flurry of activity for Georgia when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class. Later in the show former Dawg Terrence Edwards stops by to share his insight into what the Dawgs can be in 2025.

Georgia Football Podcast: SEC Network analyst calls out Kirby Smart

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why at least one SEC Network analyst is putting pressure on Kirby Smart to beat Alabama this September after the game time for UGA’s battle against the Crimson Tide was announced on Wednesday.

15-minute mark: I recap some of the latest UGA recruiting news -- including two new commitments.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss some SEC headlines including some interesting comments from LSU coach Brian Kelly about Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.