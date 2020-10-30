Georgia football fans are invited to know your opponent each week with DawgNation and get a preview of UGA’s keys to victory each week with Know Your Opponent — presented by The Piedmont Bank. Host Brandon Adams examines the key storylines involving Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they attempt to navigate an unprecedented schedule in pursuit of an SEC championship and a berth into the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of Know Your Opponent focuses on what the SEC Network’s Tom Hart said this week on DawgNation Daily about Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett.

SEC Network broadcaster on Stetson Bennett: “Georgia can win a national championship with him’

Georgia takes on Kentucky Saturday at noon and the broadcaster who’ll call the game on the SEC Network, Tom Hart, stopped by DawgNation Daily this week to weigh in on what has been the hottest topic among UGA fans since the Bulldogs lost to Alabama two weeks ago.

The debate has raged about whether Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart should consider a change at quarterback after Stetson Bennett struggled in the second half against the Crimson Tide.

In preparing for Saturday’s telecast, Hart has studied Bennett closely, and Bennett has won him over.

“I like the kid; I love watching him play,” Hart said this week on DawgNation Daily. “I think Georgia can win a national championship with him.”

Some UGA fans might not be so sure, but they still probably appreciate the fact that Hart sees plenty to recommend about Bennett’s game.

And UGA fans who’ve had concerns about Bennett, and his meager recruiting profile compared to the typical UGA starter, might also consider Smart’s recent evaluation after the Alabama loss.

“I think Stetson’s gotten better,” Smart said after the loss to the Crimson Tide. “The experience he gained tonight will be invaluable to him throughout the rest of the run on the road. He’s a work in progress just like our teams is. He’s going to grow and develop.”

The growth and development Bennett gained against the Crimson Tide came at the cost of three interceptions, but there have also been a number of impressive moments this season for Bennett — including earning weekly honors from the Manning and Davey O’Brien Awards for his play against Tennessee.

Yet in the SEC, the pressure to perform well each week never subsides, especially with UGA fans’ curiosity about other quarterbacks on the roster — such as the previously injured transfer JT Daniels — boiling over in recent days.

Bennett undoubtedly needs another good performance against the Wildcats to maintain his status as the unquestioned UGA starter, and it sounds like Hart thinks Bennett could do that, and a whole lot more, before the season is done.

For more on why Hart has liked what he’s seen from Bennett, check out the latest edition of Know Your Opponent, linked above.