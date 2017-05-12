Georgia and Tennessee reverse roles in 2017

Welcome to your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes every Monday through Friday. Today, we look at Georgia’s Week 5 matchup with Tennessee, a chance for the Dawgs to get revenge for the Hail Mary last season in Athens.

Track: Sweet Revenge | Artist: John Prine | Album: Sweet Revenge

2017 Season Preview: Tennessee

Georgia faces Tennessee in Week 5 of the 2017 season, and the trip to Knoxville will be a chance for the Bulldogs to enact some revenge for the Hail Mary loss in Athens last season. Although Neyland Stadium is never an easy place to play, more will change than just the game’s locale. The expectations and outlook of each these two SEC East rivals have also flipped from a year ago, and that switch seems to move in favor of Georgia.

At this time last season, it was Tennessee that was coming off a fairly disappointing run the year prior but was still favored in the SEC East by virtue of talent alone. Georgia was a team breaking in a new quarterback, unproven receivers and attempting to replace its defense’s best playmaker. Those roles have reversed in 2017. Georgia didn’t prove much last season, but the Bulldogs have the highest ceiling in one of the Power 5’s weakest divisions. And Tennessee is now breaking in a new quarterback, a group of young receivers, and needs to replace DE Derek Barnett and other talented defenders while introducing a new coordinator.

The Bulldogs will want to avoid the fate of Tennessee last season. After an impressive, if lucky, 5-0 start to 2016, the Vols were exposed and lost three in a row before finishing 9-4, second in the East. If that’s how Georgia’s season goes, most Dawgs fans will be disappointed. To avoid that, a win against Tennessee won’t be necessary, but it would make things a helluva lot easier.

Their offense

Tennessee’s biggest question mark right now is the quarterback situation. Junior Quentin Dormady and freshman Jarrett Guarantano are the two candidates to replace Josh Dobbs under center. Coach Butch Jones has traditionally gone with the more experienced man in quarterback battles, so consider Dormady the favorite to win the gig. But a lot can happen in five weeks of a college football season, and a bad showing in a game or two could spell doom for one QB or the other.