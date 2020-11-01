Details emerge from Georgia safety Richard LeCounte’s Halloween Night motorcycle crash

ATHENS — The Athens Clarke-County Police Department has released details of the traffic accident it is investigating involving Richard LeCounte and the motorcycle he was riding and two vehicles on Halloween Night.

LeCounte, a Georgia football senior captain, was riding a Yamaha dirt bike traveling West on Macon Highway at dusk (approximately 6:40 p.m.) when he struck an oncoming vehicle that was turning left into a gas station, per a statement acquired by DawgNation.

RELATED: LeCounte’s motorcycle injuries add to growing list of key players out

The Bulldogs’ chartered team flight had arrived back at Athens’ Ben-Epps Airport from Lexington around 5:30 p.m,. per flight records, just a bit more than an hour before LeCounte’s accident occurred.

After the motorcycle dirk bike LeCounte was riding hit the car turning left, it went into the oncoming lane and was struck again by another oncoming vehicle.

LeCounte was transported to the hospital where sources close to his family said he suffered a concussion and a bruised rib.

Athens radio WGAU reported the 22-year-old LeCounte is hospitalized at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and could miss the remainder of the regular season.

Freshman Major Burns is listed behind LeCounte on the depth chart.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (4-1) play No. 8 Florida (3-1) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.

RELATED: Georgia opens as favorite over Florida in key football game

The University of Georgia issued a press release on Sunday.

“Richard LeCounte was injured in a motor-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Athens. He was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was treated in the trauma center. He is still in the hospital for further medical care. His injuries are not life-threatening and a full recovery is expected.

“We would like to thank the emergency medical technicians, physicians, nurses, and other medical personnel who helped care for Richard. Richard’s family would also like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this time.”

— Ron Courson, UGA Sr. Associate Athletic Director, Director of Sports Medicine.

Georgia-Kentucky game coverage

Jordan Davis among 4 defensive starters injured against Kentucky

WATCH: Stetson Bennett discusses his performance

Zamir White records career-best day rushing

DETAILS: Georgia pounds ball, beats Kentucky 14-3

Why Richard LeCounte gets Georgia football game ball at Kentucky

Instant observations from Georgia win at Kentucky

Stetson Bennett interception spoils positive start at Kentucky