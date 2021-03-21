Georgia football fans are diving into the latest UGA spring practice news and DawgNation is covering it all each week on video in a new show called Freeze Frame. Host Brandon Adams is joined by DawgNation analyst — and former Bulldogs All-American offensive lineman — Jon Stinchcomb to take a deep dive into one of UGA’s top players. Jon will use is expertise gained through years of playing at the SEC level, and in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, to provide insight. And BA will simply try not to get in the way. This week’s edition of DawgNation Freeze Frame examines the role UGA nose guard Jordan Davis could play for the Bulldogs this season.

DawgNation Freeze Frame: Making the case for Jordan Davis as UGA’s best and most important player

Georgia got a big boost when nose tackle Jordan Davis decided to return for his senior season in 2021. Davis has been a crucial component to the Bulldogs’ rush defense — which has led the SEC in yards allowed in each of the last two seasons. Davis has also emerged as an interior pass rush threat as well.

In fact, it’s been suggested Davis could’ve been a first-round pick had he entered this year’s draft. So clearly, he’s a valuable asset for the Bulldogs.

On this edition of DawgNation Freeze Frame, former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb explains what Davis’ on-field value truly is.

We’ll also discuss Davis’ intangible value as well.

UGA players have spoken this spring about having the proper mindset and establishing close relationships with each other. Davis’ charismatic personality and the fact that he returned to school while forgoing a chance at being a top draft pick almost certainly stands to have a positive impact on team chemistry.

The bottom line is great teams are made up of great players, and UGA could be fortunate to have a number of them this season. However, given what Davis does on and off the field, he could be as valuable as anyone on the Bulldogs’ roster this fall.

For more on what Stinchcomb says about Davis, check out the latest edition of DawgNation Freeze Frame, linked above.