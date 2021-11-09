Sam Pittman suffered freak injury during UGA ‘Yessir’ video

On Monday, former UGA assistant Sam Pittman – now head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks – shared a story about a freak injury that occurred when he was with the Bulldogs:

Weird football injuries are a popular topic this week after it was revealed that Florida’s quarterback missed Saturday’s game after being injured while practicing a dance move.

Sometimes when the Bulldogs landed a big-time recruit, Pittman would tape a video in which he would scream “Yessir” as loud and long as possible (see video at bottom of page). The videos were posted on social media, and the fans loved his excitement and enthusiasm.

Honestly, the viral videos did more than anything else to create a meteoric rise in Pittman’s popularity at Georgia. The videos were the idea of a Georgia staffer, and Pittman initially declined doing them, thinking he’d look like a fool. Said Pittman: “So I did it. And looked like a fool. But kids like it, so that’s all that matters.”

So back to the story: On Monday, Pittman revealed that in one of the videos, he tore his bicep while lifting his hefty bulldog named “Lucy” as part of the celebration.

At Arkansas, Pittman has turned around the SEC West program in a hurry. With last week’s win against Mississippi State, the Razorbacks improved to 6-3 to become bowl eligible in his second year in charge. Arkansas has a chance of finishing with nine wins this season.