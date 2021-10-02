Sights, Scenes, and Signs: A look at Georgia and Arkansas fans at ESPN’s College Gameday

ATHENS, Ga. -- ESPN’s College Gameday was in the Classic City Saturday for Georgia’s top ten matchup against Arkansas for the first time since 2019, when the Bulldogs played Notre Dame in a late-night primetime matchup. The Bulldog faithful showed out loud and proud at Myers Quad for the heralded television show’s return despite the early 12:00 kickoff. Donning everything from pink-and-white overalls to bright red body paint, Georgia and Arkansas fans alike flooded the atmosphere with their SEC fandom.

Jack Leo , Dawgnation Jake McMillan, UGA Paint Line President (AKA The “R”) Time of arrival: 5:00 AM “Man, it’s incredible. Georgia football has been such a part of our lives for so long. I know it’s a really big part of my family and our experience,” said McMillan. “You know, you can’t paint up your body and wear an afro and aviators without people thinking, ‘Hey, they’re passionate about the Dawgs.’ It’s clear that we love the Dawgs and we’re willing to sacrifice a Saturday and our own personal dignity to show our passion.” Score Prediction: 41-20, Georgia Jack Leo , Dawgnation

Rick Howard Time of arrival: 6:45 AM “I’m 65 years old, so I was at Georgia in 1976 and the greatest things is bringing your grandson back,” said Howard, who was spending the morning throwing a football with his grandson. “He’s nine years old wearing number 34, so that should tell you a thing or two. Tradition.” Score Prediction: 24-20, Georgia Jack Leo , Dawgnation Cornelia and David Dorbin

Time of Arrival: 7:05 AM “We love the camaraderie with how (college football) brings people together. It just crosses barriers, so it’s just been part of our tradition,” said Cornelia, an Arkansas alumnus. “That’s all a lie,” joked her husband, David. “What it means to her is that she can finally come out to cheer for a team that is winning. The camaraderie is great, but she can finally come out to a team that’s winning.” Score Predictions: 27-14, Arkansas (Cornelia) and 13-7, Arkansas (David) Jack Leo , Dawgnation Noah White, UGA Spike Squad President

Time of Arrival: 7:00 AM “Even before I came to Georgia, I was a huge fan of the Dawgs. Having the opportunity to come out as a student and be in this group has been everything,” said White as he and his squad geared up before the show. “It’s pretty nice. Gameday has been great to us, they’re helping us out, setting us up in the stands, so it’s great.” Score Prediction: 38-10, Georgia Jack Leo , Dawgnation Andre Simmons Time of Arrival: 5:00 AM

“I love this. You can’t beat football in the south. I grew up playing football, you know, the south is something different when it comes to football... it’s religion down here,” said Simmons. “Friday, Saturday, Sunday, football in the fall is all you know.” Score Prediction: 38-17, Georgia

