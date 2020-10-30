Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

The biggest star in college football, Trevor Lawrence, has tested positive for COVID-19, Clemson confirmed. The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation,” the statement read. “He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday.

Clemson is set to play Boston College on Saturday and then take on No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7. The Tigers are the No. 1 team in the country and have an unbeaten record.

The ACC does have an open week on Dec. 12 so that if a team needs to move a game, it can. The SEC has already done this as Florida-LSU and Missouri-Vanderbilt will play on that date.

To date, Lawrence has completed 70 percent of his passes for 17 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions. The Clemson quarterback is a Cartersville, Ga. native as well as a potential top draft pick for the 2021 NFL Draft. He was one of the many players who passionately made a case for having the season back in August.

Clemson does have another former 5-star quarterback waiting in the wings as DJ Uiagalelei is the back-up for the Tigers though he is only a freshman. Clemson is also loaded with talent such as running back Travis Etienne and defensive tackle Bryan Breese as well.

The Tigers should still be heavily favored to beat the teams on their schedule going forward but it will be worth watching how many other players test positive. The ACC protocol is that a positive test means that a player must isolate for 10 days from the time of the positive test.