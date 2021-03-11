UGA pays tribute to former Bulldogs star retiring from NFL

UGA released a tribute video to Thomas Davis on Thursday, the same day that the former Bulldogs star officially retired after 16 seasons in the NFL.

Davis’ former teammates at UGA – David Pollack, David Greene and DJ Shockley – had words of praise in the tribute, while Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart also made a cameo appearance.

“I haven’t had a better teammate in my life,” Pollack said.

I’ve been following your career, and bragging to my kids that I got to play with ol’ TD,” Greene said.

“You go beyond what a DGD (Damn Good Dawg) is,” Smart said.

Davis, 37, was a three-time Pro Bowler at linebacker, and was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014 for his charity work and football excellence.

Davis signed with UGA out of Randolph-Clay (Ga.) High School, as the Bulldogs were his only major-college scholarship offer. Davis earned All-SEC honors in 2004.

🏆 Man of the Year

3️⃣✖️ Pro Bowler

👤 All-American

1️⃣st Team All-SEC

1️⃣6️⃣ years of @NFL greatness

And a #DGD. Congrats on a helluva career, @ThomasDavisSDTM 📰: https://t.co/6zXEjqETxC pic.twitter.com/FyaT91zVJL — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) March 11, 2021