WATCH: Georgia softball takes controversial series at No. 10 Kentucky

ATHENS — The No. 20-ranked Georgia softball team gained some much-needed momentum with a series win at No. 10 Kentucky, taking an SEC Network-televised game Monday 5-2 in Lexington,

Pitching ace Mary Wilson Avant (14-4) tossed a complete game for the Lady Bulldogs (26-8, 6-6 SEC), allowing just two runs while scattering 10 hits against the Wildcats 28-8, 5-7).

Sara Mosley came through with a season-high four RBIs in the Monday night win. This, on the heels of Mosley delivering a home run in a controversial 9-8 come-from-behind win on Sunday.

The softball world is still abuzz over a replay making the rounds via the SEC Network that shows Georgia first baseman Lacey Fincher making a super stretch to finish a double play.



The Lady Bulldogs trailed 8-1 before coming back for the 9-8 victory in Game Two of the Sunday doubleheader.

Kentucky teed off on Wilson Avent in the opener, an 11-3 Wildcats’ victory.

Georgia, which features seven seniors and 12 upperclassmen, is looking to overcome a slow start to the season and get back to the Women’s College World Series for what would be the first time since 2018.

The Lady Bulldogs return to Athens to play host to USC-Upstate at 6 p.m. on Wednesday before No. 9 Arkansas comes to Jack Turner Stadium for a three-game set beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The No. 1-ranked Oklahoma softball program will be in Athens for a double-header on April 20 (5 p.m., SEC Network, 7 p.m.) to provide Georgia with a measuring stick of where the program sits in coach Lu Harris-Champer’s 21st season at the helm.